BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health says the weekly number of flu cases has declined for the first time this season.

The number of cases reported for the week ending Feb. 3 was 748, compared to 816 cases the week before. But, health officials say it’s too soon to tell if the flu season has peaked in North Dakota. There have been 20 flu-related deaths so far in North Dakota and 196 hospitalizations.

The health department is reporting 4,937 flu cases.