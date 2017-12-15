MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — A major highway improvement project in the Tucson area is advancing and that means changes this weekend for drivers on Interstate 10.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers heading from northwest Pima County toward downtown Tucson will start using new eastbound lanes of I-10 at Ina Road on Saturday.
Another change taking place this weekend is switching Ina Road traffic to a new bridge over the Santa Cruz River a mile west of I-10. ADOT crews are expected to complete that work on Sunday.
The state is about at the midpoint of a project to add a lane in each direction to both I-10 and Ina Road. A new bridge will carry Ina Road traffic over I-10 and Union Pacific railroad tracks.
Westbound I-10 traffic will shift in January.