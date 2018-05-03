RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is continuing weekend lane closures on Interstate 40 just west of Winston-Salem.

A news release from the department says the closures will be west of the Yadkin River bridge near Clemmons. The closures are needed for ongoing widening work at the Davie-Forsyth County line.

Weather permitting, additional lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. on Friday until Sunday at noon. The same schedule will be followed Friday through Sunday on the first three weekends in June.

While the roadway will not be completely closed, crews will be working alongside traffic.