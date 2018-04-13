MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A weekend ice storm is forecast for parts of Michigan amid severe storms packing snow, rain and strong winds in the Midwest and beyond.
The National Weather Service says several mid-Michigan counties could get about a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of ice accumulation on Saturday and into Sunday morning. In the northern Lower Peninsula, forecasts call for about a foot (0.3 meters) of snow in places.
Wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) could down trees and power lines. Consumers Energy, which provides electrical service to a large portion of the state, says additional heavy-duty equipment is being staged in the mid-Michigan community of Alma to assist with anticipated outages.
Sleet could make roads slippery in places. Rainstorms and thunderstorms are forecast in the southern portion of the state.
