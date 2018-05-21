BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area transit system is offering a weekend discount on commuter trains this summer in a bid to boost ridership during a normally slow period.
The $10 pass will offer unlimited rides on commuter rail for a weekend. The program was approved Monday by the governing board of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. It starts June 9 and runs through Labor Day weekend.
Officials hope the discount will help fill seats on trains that are sometimes largely empty. The Boston Globe reports that the system provides about 120,000 passenger trips on weekdays. On Sundays, that number is below 10,000.
Officials also think the program will benefit coastal communities by attracting more tourists without increasing vehicle traffic.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com