FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Parks are offering a special weekday discount for golfers this spring.

Parks officials say golfers can get a 20 percent discount off the normal rate at all state parks golf courses. The offer is good for Monday through Thursday until May 24.

Officials say the discount does not apply to overnight golf packages.

Parks with courses in western Kentucky include Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Mineral Mound, Pennyrile Forest, Barren River Lake and John James Audubon, a 9-hole course.

Courses in central and southern Kentucky include My Old Kentucky Home, Lincoln Homestead, Dale Hollow Lake and General Burnside Island.

Eastern Kentucky courses include Grayson Lake, Yatesville Lake and Pine Mountain.