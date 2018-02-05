FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — State officials have announced an online tool to join Kentucky’s fight against opioid drug abuse.
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration says the website — FindHelpNowKY.org — allows people to search in real-time for a local substance use disorder treatment center.
The new tool will be promoted as part of the governor’s “Don’t Let Them Die” campaign, which seeks to bring awareness to the opioid crisis.
Findhelpnowky.org acts as a search engine for people seeking a treatment facility for themselves or family members. People can find facilities based on location, facility type and type of treatment needed. The search results also identify which facilities have openings for patients.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
The website is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.