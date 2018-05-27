ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A financial-oriented website is ranking the Orlando area as the nation’s second-best city for summer jobs.

WalletHub said Orlando ranked only behind Scottsdale, Arizona for the best place to get a summer job.

Other Florida cities were in the top 10 rankings.

Miami was ranked No. 6 and Fort Lauderdale came in at No. 7.

The criteria used to create the rankings include the highest availability of summer jobs, lowest rental prices and highest availability of internships.