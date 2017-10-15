OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Weber State University is reporting record enrollment.

According to totals released this week, the school’s 2017-18 enrollment has reached nearly 28,000 students.

That’s a 4 percent increase in enrollment from last year.

University Provost Madonne Miner says although this is the Weber State’s highest headcount ever, the numbers include concurrent enrollment students.

Without those high school students taking courses for college credit, the school’s enrollment is up less than 1 percent from last year to this fall.

But over the last decade, headcount enrollment at Weber State has increased by 49 percent.

Since fall 2013, there have been more women than men enrolled.

There are more than 15,000 women and less than 13,000 men attending the university this fall.