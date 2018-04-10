MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Severe weather warning sirens have been installed in nearly a dozen volunteer fire departments across a Mississippi county.

WTOK-TV reports each of the 11 warning sirens installed in Lauderdale County has 360-degree surround sound and a 3-mile radius. County Board of Supervisors’ President Wayman Newell says the sirens are necessary, though their reach could be impacted by trees or other structures. Newell says all of the sirens are refurbished and cost about $16,000 each.

He says the sirens may be tested on the first Monday of May pending some electrical work. He says the board may consider installing additional sirens in other parts of the county.

___

Information from: WTOK-TV, http://www.wtok.com