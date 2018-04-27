ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has ordered a new parole hearing for a former Weather Underground radical who drove a getaway car in a bungled 1981 Brinks heist that left three people dead.

State Supreme Court Justice John Kelley ruled Thursday that the state parole board must hold a new hearing within 60 days for 68-year-old Judith Clark. She has served more than 36 years of a 75 years-to-life sentence for the suburban New York robbery that led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

The board denied Clark parole a year ago. Kelley said the board improperly focused on the severity of the crime rather than considering who Clark is today.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Clark’s behavior as a prisoner when he commuted her sentence to make her eligible for parole.