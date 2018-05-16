BRUNSWICK, Md. (AP) — Damage to train tracks from severe weather has suspended MARC’s Brunswick Line service.
News outlets cite a release from the Maryland Transit Administration that says the service will be closed all of Wednesday. Tracks between Brunswick and Germantown and between Monocacy and Point of Rocks on the Frederick branch were damaged.
Service is expected to resume Thursday.
MARC riders can use their tickets on Washington’s Metrorail.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
MARC Train is expected to debrief with CSX Transportation later today.
The suspension comes after around 85 people were stuck on a MARC train bound for Brunswick Tuesday night.