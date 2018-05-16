BRUNSWICK, Md. (AP) — Damage to train tracks from severe weather has suspended MARC’s Brunswick Line service.

News outlets cite a release from the Maryland Transit Administration that says the service will be closed all of Wednesday. Tracks between Brunswick and Germantown and between Monocacy and Point of Rocks on the Frederick branch were damaged.

Service is expected to resume Thursday.

MARC riders can use their tickets on Washington’s Metrorail.

MARC Train is expected to debrief with CSX Transportation later today.

The suspension comes after around 85 people were stuck on a MARC train bound for Brunswick Tuesday night.