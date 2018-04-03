SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The National Weather Service says wind gusts of more than 60 mph could topple trees and cause power outages in upstate New York.
According to The Post-Standard , the weather service has issued high wind warnings for counties along lakes Erie and Ontario. High wind watches have been issued for nearly all of upstate outside the Hudson Valley.
The winds could create waves of 12 to 18 feet on Lake Ontario. A lakeshore flood warning will be in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties.
Up to an inch of rain could fall Wednesday.
There’s also a chance of light snow late this week.
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com