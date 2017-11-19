NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Weather officials say two tornadoes damaged homes and a church as strong storms rolled through Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says a tornado with 105 mph winds hit Joelton on Saturday afternoon, damaging two homes and snapping trees and power poles.

A tornado with 100 mph winds moved though parts of Davidson, Rutherford and Wilson counties later Saturday. That tornado caused the most significant problems in Gladeville, where a few homes suffered roof damage, several outbuildings were destroyed and a church had its steeple knocked off.

No injuries were reported in the weather service’s damage survey released Sunday.