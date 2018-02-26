LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The National Weather Service says two tornadoes struck northeast Arkansas during the weekend, including one that killed a man before moving into southeast Missouri.

The weather service says an EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 115 miles per hour began Saturday near Knobel, where a man was killed when his trailer home was blown into a pond.

The storm traveled about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeastward with the tornado touching down intermittently until it struck Malden, Missouri, causing numerous injuries and damaging several homes.

The weather service says the second twister was an EF-1 with winds of up to 90 miles per hour and touched down near Keiser. The twister moved northeastward toward Osceola, nearly seven miles (11 kilometers) away, damaging several homes and leaving one person injured.