BENTONIA, Miss. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched central Mississippi Sunday.

No one was injured.

A survey shows a twister with top winds of 90 mph (145 kph) struck Bentonia at 1:37 a.m. Sunday. The tornado, rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled for 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) before lifting off. The path was as wide as 200 yards (180 meters).

The tornado damaged homes and a store, destroying several barns and sheds.

A second tornado with top winds of 75 mph (120 kph) hit near Flora. The tornado, rated EF-0, traveled for 6.4 miles (10.3 kilometers) before dissipating near Madison. The path was as wide as 150 yards (135 meters).

High winds and hail Saturday partially collapsed a Greenville nursing home’s roof, with nearly 50 residents evacuated.