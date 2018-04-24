VALLE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters are working under favorable weather conditions to control a blaze south of the Grand Canyon.

The wildfire is moving northeast Tuesday through grass, pinon and juniper in Valle, about 35 miles north of Williams.

An aerial survey shows it has charred 550 acres. A vacant home, a structure and a vehicle also were burned.

Fire spokeswoman Tiffany Davila says crews have been able to steer the fire away from other homes that had been threatened.

While winds are calmer Tuesday than a day before, Davila says the dry vegetation is hindering the progress.

The wildfire is 60 percent contained.

Residents who were evacuated Monday were allowed back home several hours after the fire started.

About 70 people are working the fire, along with air support.