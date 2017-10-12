FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A week of dry weather has helped North Dakota farmers harvest late-season crops.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the state’s soybean harvest is nearing halfway complete, and the harvests of corn and sunflowers are getting underway.

The potato harvest is about three-fourths done and the sugar beet harvest is nearing two-thirds done. Harvesting of flaxseed and dry beans is nearing completion.

Winter wheat planting is 80 percent done, and slightly more than half of the crop has emerged.

The report says the lack of rain over the past week also aided fall tillage and spraying work.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 52 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 50 percent in those categories.