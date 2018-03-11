ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas of central and western New Mexico.

The advisory includes parts of the Chuska, Sandia and Manzano mountains.

It’s in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are possible in some areas of central and western New Mexico with up to 9 inches of snow in the mountain ranges.