ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas of central and western New Mexico.
The advisory includes parts of the Chuska, Sandia and Manzano mountains.
It’s in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are possible in some areas of central and western New Mexico with up to 9 inches of snow in the mountain ranges.
