Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two guns were found inside a pickup truck after a driver was stopped at a checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport, but police say the man was released without charges.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon says the driver was stopped around 8:30 a.m. Friday along a main entry road to the airport, which remained closed for about an hour.

He says officers searched the vehicle and found two firearms, including a rifle, and what initially appeared to be several hand grenades.

The driver told police he was a World War II enthusiast and the grenades were inert and filled with silicone.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Pedregon says the man legally owned the two guns. The weapons were returned to him.

Airport officials say no flights were disrupted.

The Associated Press