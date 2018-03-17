LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say charges have been dropped against a teen initially accused of being among a group who brought guns onto Lee’s Summit High’s campus.

The Kansas City Star reports that 18-year-old Landon Mikle no longer faces a felony weapons count. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says a closer review of evidence led to the dismissal.

Eighteen-year-old Tynan B. Mullen, 17-year-old Tanner Nicholson and 19-year-old Scott Ryan are still each charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony count punishable by up to four years in prison.

A witness reported seeing suspects in a car with an assault-style rifle, a shotgun and a handgun after classes ended for the day on March 1 at the school. Court documents say at least one suspect threatened a person and flashed the guns.

Lee’s Summit police later tracked down the car at a home and found the AR-15 rifle and other weapons.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com