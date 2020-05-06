WALLA WALLA — Some people are intentionally flouting health recommendations by exposing themselves and others to COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, officials said.

Meghan DeBolt, director of the county’s Department of Community Health, told the Union-Bulletin that contact tracing has revealed that some are attending parties with the idea that it is better to get sick with the virus and get it over with.

New positive test results in the county have resulted from such gatherings, she said.

“We ask about contacts, and there are 25 people because: ‘We were at a COVID party,’ ” DeBolt said.

She called the parties irresponsible and unacceptable.

Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber noted that disobeying Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is illegal.

“We’re not going to overreact,” he said. “But we’re going to contact people who tested positive and follow up with a phone call, making them aware of the potential gross misdemeanor offense of disobeying the governor’s orders. If we find intentional violations, we will refer them to the city attorney.”

As of Monday, Walla Walla County had 94 residents, including some Tyson Fresh Meats employees, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. One person has died of the disease, according to health officials.

