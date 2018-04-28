NEW YORK (AP) — A frisky can that got loose at New York’s Kennedy Airport has been captured after more than a week on the lam.

WABC-TV reports that Pepper the cat was lured out of hiding early Saturday.

Pepper bolted from her owner on April 20 as they were preparing to board a flight to China.

The owner was moving to China for a new job and had to leave without Pepper.

Pepper was spotted several times in non-public areas of the airport but eluded capture.

Then on Saturday the officer who led the rescue effort enlisted the help of a friend of Pepper’s owner.

The friend called Pepper by her Mandarin name and enticed her with food. The officer and the friend then grabbed Pepper and put her in a carrier.

