NEW YORK (AP) — A frisky can that got loose at New York’s Kennedy Airport has been captured after more than a week on the lam.
WABC-TV reports that Pepper the cat was lured out of hiding early Saturday.
Pepper bolted from her owner on April 20 as they were preparing to board a flight to China.
The owner was moving to China for a new job and had to leave without Pepper.
Pepper was spotted several times in non-public areas of the airport but eluded capture.
Then on Saturday the officer who led the rescue effort enlisted the help of a friend of Pepper’s owner.
The friend called Pepper by her Mandarin name and enticed her with food. The officer and the friend then grabbed Pepper and put her in a carrier.
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com