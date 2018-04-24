DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University has installed banners in its football stadium recognizing all 3,500 recipients of America’s highest military honor.

The Detroit school announced Tuesday the banners bearing the names of Medal of Honor recipients include Robert Simanek, a 1958 Wayne State graduate who received the medal in 1953. He attended a recent Department of Athletics Academic Recognition Luncheon.

The banners continue an effort by the university’s athletic department to pay tribute to Medal of Honor recipients.

Last fall, it unveiled football uniforms with the last name of a medal recipient. All school teams have been featuring an apparel item with patches representing medal honorees as well as the 100th anniversary of university athletics.