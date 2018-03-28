DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University officials have approved a plan to create a $65 million performance complex in Detroit’s Midtown area.
The Hilberry Gateway Performance Complex project calls for renovating and significantly expanding the Hilberry Theatre. Work is expected to begin this fall.
The new complex will serve as the home to the school’s College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts programs from the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance. It also will house the Gretchen Valade Jazz Center and the Jazz Underground.
A large share of the cost will be covered by bonds approved last month by school officials, and the rest is coming from private gifts. The latter includes contributions from Valade, a Detroit philanthropist and granddaughter of Carhartt Clothing’s founder.
