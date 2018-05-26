WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — A 21-year-old Wayne man has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the northeastern Nebraska town.

Wayne police say Mark Young III was driving the motorcycle Thursday night when he collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Wayne man.

Police say both the bike and SUV were engulfed in flames when officers arrived. Police say Young had been thrown from the bike by the impact, and the driver of the SUV had been able to escape the vehicle.

Young was taken to a nearby medical center, where he died.