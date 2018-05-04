CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by the company Waymo.
Authorities say the incident happened Friday afternoon when a Honda sedan swerved to avoid hitting another car.
As a result, the Honda went into opposing traffic lanes and hit the Waymo car.
Police say the vehicle was in autonomous mode but there was an occupant in the driver’s seat who suffered minor injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
Waymo is Google’s self-driving car spinoff.
The safety of self-driving technology has come under scrutiny in recent months.
A pedestrian in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe died in March after she was struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle. The incident was the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle.