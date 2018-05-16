WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — A Watford City accountant accused of embezzling from three organizations has been ordered to pay almost $250,000 in restitution.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that 39-year-old Hannah Lloyd recently pleaded guilty to three felony counts of theft. Three felony counts of forgery were dismissed.
Lloyd was sentenced to about a year in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the Watford City Park District, Watford City Golf Course and Rink Construction, as well as write apology letters to the victims. She also must pay $1,025 in court fees.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com