WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Waterville officials have approved funding to relocate a public sculpture.

The Morning Sentinel reports the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to use $15,000 from the public works equipment account to fund the move of the sculpture called “The Ticonic.” The sculpture will be moved from The Concourse to the planned RiverWalk.

City officials say large trucks have become stuck on the sculpture while trying to drive around The Concourse.

City Manager Michael Roy says public works crews will excavate the piece Thursday. Roy hopes it will be moved before June.

“The Ticonic” was built by artist Roger Majorowicz and installed in 1997. The word “ticonic” means “a place to cross” in Abenaki. Officials haven’t decided what will replace the sculpture.

