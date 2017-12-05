WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Officials in the Maine city of Waterville are moving forward with plans for a new strip mall.
The Kennebec Journal reports the Waterville planning board voted unanimously on Monday to approve the mall. Officials say the proposed 28,654-square-foot (2,662-square-meter) retail center would replace the former site of a restaurant and car wash. KMD Development LLC plans to include retail spaces, restaurants and a professional office.
Lot co-owner John Marden says multiple businesses have expressed interest in leasing space in the mall. A representative from the Skowhegan based-firm Wentworth Partners & Associates Inc. says the firm hopes to start construction in April.
Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/