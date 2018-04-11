WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The Harold Alfond Foundation is giving the city of Waterville $570,000 to make improvements on a municipal pool.

The Portland Press Herald reports City Manager Michael Roy announced the donation to the Alfond Municpal Pool project Wednesday. Officials will use the donation along with reserve funds to replace a slide at the complex.

The pool project is the first phase of larger renovation plan. Roy says the second phase includes upgrades to the main pool, kiddie pools and ancillary structures.

Officials hope to finish the first phase before June 2019. Work on the second phase is scheduled to begin in August 2019.

Officials say they are discussing additional project funding with the Alfond Foundation.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com