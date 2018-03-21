WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in northwestern Iowa have arrested and charged a man suspected in a string of convenience store robberies in Waterloo during which at least two clerks were sexually assaulted.

The Courier reports 25-year-old Jamar Ronod Wise was arrested Tuesday as he entered a Waterloo convenience store wearing all black with his face covered. That’s the attire victims of four other robberies in Waterloo described the suspect as wearing.

Police say Wise is suspected in a Feb. 10 robbery in which the clerk was fondled, punched several times in the face when she resisted and sexually assaulted. Wise is also suspected of attacking another clerk in a Feb. 27 robbery. Police say Wise also carried out robberies on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31.

Wise is being held on $1.8 million bond.

