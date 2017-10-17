CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia water utility has filed a settlement with the state Public Service Commission that’d remove a $5 million proposal which upgrades infrastructure between two communities and raises bills.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Sunday that independent Commission staff argued in June that West Virginia American Water overreached by pursuing a project not immediately beneficial to current consumers. It’d replace the aging Webster Springs treatment plant with water delivered from one in Weston and raise monthly residential rates by an average $1.04 in 2018. If approved, customers’ average increase would be $0.98 instead.

The project wouldn’t end but the company would have to wait until after it’s complete to propose how it’ll pay for the cost.

The Commission will make its final decision after a public hearing on Oct. 25.

