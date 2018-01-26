KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is allowing an artesian water company to withdraw 710 acre-feet of water per year for a bottling facility in Creston.

The Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell reports the request by the Montana Artesian Water Company was the subject of a heated three-day hearing in September.

Creston residents objected to the absence of several key pieces of information from the form the company submitted as part of its permit application. They also said the state misused a mathematical formula in modeling the aquifer and expressed concerns about their wells and farms if the permit were to be granted.

DNRC examiner David Vogler disagreed with those arguments and granted the water-use permit. Opponents say they plan to challenge the decision in district court.

