DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Backers of a $117 million plan to bring recreation to downtown Des Moines say the rivers project would create a network of 80 water trails across central Iowa.

Rick Tollakson is president and CEO of Hubbell Realty Co. and one of the project’s biggest supporters. He told The Des Moines Register that the project centerpiece would be a series of whitewater features that would replace three dangerous low-head dams along the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers.

He says the Des Moines business community is committed to underpin fundraising because recreational opportunities are the best way to attract and retain young workers.

Project backers have discussed it with Iowa’s congressional members, hoping to secure a third of the cost through state and federal grants.

