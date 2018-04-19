CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say gunmen on water scooters shot at a roving vendor on a beach in Cancun’s glittering hotel zone, but nobody was wounded.

A police report says Thursday’s shooting happened in front of a hotel in the heart of the Caribbean city’s resort-studded strip.

Tourist police recovered four bullets but were not able to locate the intended target.

Cancun authorities have no record of such an attack happening there before, though violence is increasingly common on the beaches of Acapulco on the other side of the country.

In the latest Acapulco incident, a man was shot to death this week on Caletilla beach in the Pacific resort city. In 2016, a gunman killed a sarong vendor on the beach and then fled on a water scooter.