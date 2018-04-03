DETROIT (AP) — The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments general assembly has adopted a plan aimed at protecting the region’s water resources.

The plan emphasizes the importance of integrated management of water resources to advance tourism, recreation, economic development, protection of natural resources and water infrastructure.

Natural resources priorities include preventing and controlling invasive species and preserving and restoring more than 340,000 acres (137,600 hectares) of wetlands.

Priorities for water infrastructure feature strategic investment in drinking water, dams and transportation.

Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash said the plan is aimed at ensuring a sustainable water environment for years to come.

The plan was adopted last month.

SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources. It serves Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.