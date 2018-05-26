NEW YORK (AP) — Work crews are investigating and making repairs after a pipe burst and sent water coursing through streets on Manhattan’s West Side.

The water main break was reported around 5:15 a.m. Saturday on West 56th Street around Ninth Avenue. It’s a few blocks from Carnegie Hall.

WABC-TV footage shows water streaming down a street and sidewalk as residents watched the sudden river from nearby stoops.

City workers ultimately shut off the water flow to the broken pipe, and firefighters searched nearby basements. The Fire Department says one person was taken to a hospital after slipping on stairs at a high school on West 56th Street.

The city Department of Environmental Protection says its crews are investigating the break.