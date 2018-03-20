FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say local water district commissioners are now required to get their initial training through the state’s Public Service Commission.

The state agency issued an order this month with the requirement, stating that multiple water districts have recently violated basic laws governing finances and operations. The agency says the problems raise “urgent concerns” about the consistency and level of training local officials receive.

Kentucky law requires newly appointed water district commissioners to receive 12 hours of training in their first year of office. Under the order, commissioners must now get that training through the Public Service Commission.

The commission says it typically offers three two-day seminars each year that deal with core topics including regulatory requirements, setting rates, emergency planning and ethics. The first seminar this year will be held next month.