FOR SUMNER, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers are warning that levels on the Pecos River in eastern New Mexico are expected to rise as the Bureau of Reclamation moves water downstream for farmers.

The release from Sumner Reservoir will begin Monday.

The Carlsbad Irrigation District has called for about 10,000 acre-feet of water to be released from storage. One acre-foot (1,233 cubic meters) is enough to supply a typical U.S. family for a year.

The release rate is expected to be between 1,300 to 1,600 cubic feet per second. It will last for about three days.

Officials say people should be cautious when working or playing along the river between Santa Rosa Lake and Brantley Reservoir through the summer. Water levels could change due to movement for irrigation, releases for endangered species or weather events.