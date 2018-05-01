MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A water main break closed a Florida middle school.
The Miami Herald reports that the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority says the leak that closed Marathon Middle School on Tuesday will likely be repaired by the end of the day.
Monroe County School District spokeswoman Lynsey Saunders says students who rode the bus to school were taken home.
Marathon is located in the Florida Keys.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com