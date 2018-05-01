MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A water main break closed a Florida middle school.

The Miami Herald reports that the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority says the leak that closed Marathon Middle School on Tuesday will likely be repaired by the end of the day.

Monroe County School District spokeswoman Lynsey Saunders says students who rode the bus to school were taken home.

Marathon is located in the Florida Keys.

