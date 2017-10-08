HONOLULU (AP) — More than 200 Hawaii households are without water due to a water main break in Kaneohe.

The break happened Sunday morning and Lilipuna Road was closed as a result.

The Board of Water Supply states repair work on the 16-inch (41-centimeter) main is expected to continue through Monday.

A water wagon has been positioned in the area and a roving water wagon is also available for the 224 homes impacted.