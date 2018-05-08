PHOENIX (AP) — A water line that broke overnight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 2 has been repaired.

Airport officials say the break didn’t impact any flights Tuesday.

They say portable restrooms were available for travelers at the terminal and airport staff handed out water and hand sanitizer until the water line break was fixed by late afternoon.

Five carriers fly out of Terminal 2 — United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and Boutique Air.