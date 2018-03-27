TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Water levels are rising in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas as rain continues to fall over the region.

The National Weather Service says flood watches are in effect as widespread showers and thunderstorms spread across eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, swelling rivers and streams.

Forecasters say rainfall will shift eastward into southeastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas and that a few of the storms could bring large hail and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect through Thursday for much of western and north-central Arkansas.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches have been recorded in south-central and eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. Forecasters say more thunderstorm activity is expected in the area and that additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely across the area.