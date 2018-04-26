RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A public water utility that studied what it was serving its 200,000 North Carolina customers is finding a soup of unregulated industrial chemicals with uncertain health effects, including some that university researchers didn’t know existed.

State legislators heard Thursday from chemists at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the top executive of the area’s main water utility as they try to cope with rising concern about the prevalence of untested chemicals in drinking water.

Jim Flechtner of the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says the chemical GenX found in drinking water is now in a range health officials think should be safe. But GenX is just 14 percent of the concerning compounds being addressed, while about 20 different related chemicals combined push the water question into unknown territory.