WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The Westerly Water Department has issued a boil water notice after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.
The state Department of Health said Wednesday that water customers should boil water used for human consumption— including drinking and cooking —for at least one minute. Customers can also use bottled water.
E.coli is bacteria that signal the presence of fecal matter. It was detected in a routine sample taken on Monday.
The water department sells water to customers in Westerly and nearby Pawcatuck, Connecticut. The advisory will remain in effect until corrective actions are completed and satisfactory bacteria results are obtained.
E.coli can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.