CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water is advising homeowners to make sure they prevent household pipes from freezing as temperatures turn cold.

In addition to insulating walls and pipes and draining sprinklers, the water company says when temperatures drop, open cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer room temperatures and keep water moving through pipes by letting a trickle run.

Also, make sure the meter pit lid is closed tightly and report any problems. And the company says don’t remove snow from the meter pit lid, because it acts as additional insulation.

If pipes freeze, shut off water at the main shut-off valve. Apply heat to the frozen pipe with a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Don’t leave a space heater unattended, and don’t use kerosene heaters or open flames to warm pipes.