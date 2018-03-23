AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s legislative watchdog committee will probe the roll-out of an unemployment program and the state’s diversion of lumber to a logging company.

The Government Oversight Committee voted Friday to launch the investigations.

Republican Sen. Roger Katz said the committee will investigate allegations that Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s administration retaliated against a logging company over a political dispute by diverting its allocation of logs harvested on public land. The governor has denied such claims, but supported an inquiry by the committee.

The committee voted 8-2 to look into the roll-out of a new unemployment system and allegations the LePage administration destroyed records of complaints. Democratic Rep. Ryan Fecteau said legislative committees have struggled to receive information from the LePage administration about such issues.

Labor Commissioner John Butera denies such “unsubstantiated allegations.”