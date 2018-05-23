AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative watchdog is expected to release its report about an investigation into Maine’s handling of two cases in which abused children died.

The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability planned to present its findings on Thursday in Augusta. The report focuses the deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February in Stockton Springs and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December in Wiscasset.

The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, known as OPEGA, is a non-partisan office designed to monitor and help improve state government functions.

The report was initially expected to be released earlier this month, but the office said it needed more time to investigate.